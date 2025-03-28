Spinoffs That Spin out of Control

Paramount is looking to produce two more spinoffs of the successful Yellowstone franchise, after its 1883 and 1923. But those plans have hit a roadblock, since NBCUniversal is reclaiming exclusive rights to broadcast them on its Peacock service after airing on Paramount+. The NBC deal is set to end in 2029.

According to one of the experts contacted by VideoAge, “It is not a ‘given’ that the license for a series includes sequels, and spinoffs of such series.” And, reportedly, “NBCUniversal has told Paramount that it believes any spinoffs similar to the original — featuring the same actors and characters — should fall under what they believe to be the ‘spirit of the deal’ and that NBCU has first dibs on a spinoff. This will be an interesting one to watch and see how it unfolds.”

Commented another expert: “Nothing is implied. You have to look at the language in the original license. I know from painful experience, having lived through Star Wars and its sequels at FOX.” And reported another expert: “Indeed. It’s all about the negotiated deal, nothing is standard unless it’s negotiated to be that way, and then you fight over the interpretation.”