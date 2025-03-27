Cineflix is ‘Tempting Fortune’

Cineflix Rights has closed multiple local production deals for Voltage TV’s format “Tempting Fortune,” which launched for a second season on the U.K.’s Channel 4 on March 16 and was coproduced by GroupM Motion Entertainment.

Tempting Fortune is a reality adventure format featuring a group of strangers who have to journey through a remote wilderness with a cash prize awaiting them. To keep the money, they have to reach a designated finish line some 18-days of trekking away — without spending it.

Sky Italia has ordered a six-episode run from Italian producer, Blu Yazmine. The format is also in production for a Nordic broadcaster, with both commissions being filmed at Voltage’s international production hub in Malaysia. Acunmedya is in production for a second season for Mexico’s TV Azteca, alongside first seasons for Greece and Romania. The Voltage TV format has also now been optioned in 15 countries worldwide.

Tim Mutimer, CEO of Cineflix Rights, said: “Tempting Fortune is a highly entertaining and mischievous format which taps into the dilemmas that confront us all, wherever we live around the world. I’m thrilled to be rolling out the format across Europe as well as for a second season in Mexico. With multiple format deals as well, and a production hub in place, we’re also in discussions with other producers and broadcasters about further local versions.”

Sanjay Singhal, CEO of Voltage TV, added: “Tempting Fortune has been a great success in the UK, and it will be fascinating to see how the social questions it raises play out in countries with different cultural and moral values to ours.”