BBC and ZDF Partner on Drama

The U.K.’s BBC and Germany’s ZDF have announced a new partnership which will support producers to create scripted content with a focus on drama.

The broadcasters have already commissioned two shows together — Honey, a flirty spy thriller from Sid Gentle Films (Killing Eve, Extraordinary) and the second series of A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder, the YA mystery thriller co-produced with Netflix and made by Moonage Pictures.

Nadine Bilke, chief content officer at ZDF, said: “Working on projects such as A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder, with its compelling young adult storyline, and Honey, a spectacular event program, increases our appeal to younger audiences and enriches our content with a European perspective.”

Lindsay Salt, BBC director of Drama, said: “As public service broadcasters face increasing economic challenges, this partnership opens new avenues for collaboration, helping us to continue to back the best storytelling from across the U.K., investing in talent, and remaining creatively ambitious. With two dramas already underway, Honey and A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder, and with more shows in the pipeline, we look forward to working further with ZDF to bring BBC viewers the very best in scripted television.”