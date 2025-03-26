Snow White’s Casting Problems

Recently, old and new media reported how Disney’s $300 million live action Snow White movie is plagued by a series of controversies.

The Wall Street Journal, for example, wrote that the Hollywood dwarfism community objected to Disney’s use of computer-generated miners instead of live actors; and that two of its biggest stars made public their opposite views of the Gaza War: Rachel Zegler, who plays Snow White, is an outspoken advocate for Palestinian rights, while Gal Gadot, who plays the Evil Queen, is pro-Israel.

Plus, Snow White being played by Zegler, an actress of Colombian-Polish descent, was criticized by conservative figures as “woke” since the original character is associated with the “fairest of them all” description.

The result of these casting snafus has been that the movie — a reboot of the original 1937 animated Disney film based on the Brothers Grimm 1812 fairy tale — has created a cascade of controversies and negative publicity for Disney.