Inter Medya Inks Agreement with EXXEN

Turkey’s Inter Medya has expanded its mini-series catalog through a strategic agreement with EXXEN, one of Turkey’s most popular streaming platforms, owned by international media and entertainment group, Acunmedya, securing international distribution rights for eight original mini-series.

With this new deal, Inter Medya adds The Void (HÜKÜMSÜZ), Just Friends (SADECE ARKADAŞIZ), Roommates (ÖĞRENCİ EVİ), Mr, Şeref (ŞEREF BEY), My Magical Mom (SİHİRLİ ANNEM), Save Me (YETİŞ ZEYNEP), Time of Death (ÖLÜM ZAMANI), and Love Bets Are Off (AŞK KUMARDIR) to its global catalog. These titles, originally streamed on EXXEN, will now be introduced to international markets under Inter Medya’s distribution.

Most recently, the company took part in Series Mania Forum in Lille — pictured at the Inter Medya stand are Beatriz Cea Okan, Hasret Okan and Sinem Aliskan.