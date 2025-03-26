DCD Rights Reps Sue Perkins, Bill Bailey’s Adventures

U.K.-based distributor DCD Rights has secured a number of sales for Perpetual Entertainment’s travel series “Sue Perkins’ Big Adventure: Paris to Istanbul.”

Produced for Channel 4 U.K. and ABC TV Australia, the 6-part factual series has sold to APT (U.S.), BBC Earth (Poland, Africa, Asia), NRK Norway, AMC Networks International Central and Northern Europe (Hungary, Czech Republic, Slovakia), MAX (Netherlands), HRT Croatian Television, RUV (Iceland) and GBC (Gibraltar).

Comedian, author and TV host Sue Perkins sets out across Europe to soak in the cultures and vitality of the continent in a modern version of the Grand Tour. Only to find her preferred mode of transport, the famed train to the Orient, has departed without her. Sue has set herself up for the immersive trip of a lifetime, taking the route her own way using trains, buses, cabs, boats and even the occasional shanks’ pony.

DCD Rights has also acquired new Perpetual travel series, Bill Bailey’s Vietnam Adventure. The comedian, raconteur and musician travels the length of modern Vietnam on the 50th anniversary of the withdrawal of the U.S. forces from Saigon.