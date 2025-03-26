Broadway’s High Costs Denounced

With a major feature about Londoner Sonia Friedman, one of the major producers of Broadway and West End plays, The New York Times denounced the high cost of theater productions in New York City. “The Hills of California, that she produced last year in both cities, faced production costs 350 percent higher in New York than in London,” wrote the Times.

According to the Times, last year Friedman had seven shows running simultaneously in the West End. On Broadway, she has produced five of the six past Tony Award winners.

“The fact that plays are now hard to produce for less than $6 million or $7 million is of great concern,” she told the Times.

To confront this problem, Friedman has co-founded a company to stage small-scale plays in small venues in the United States. Tickets will be “genuinely affordable,” she pledged to the Times.