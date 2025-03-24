Rushlake and Ubongo Partner On Children’s Series

Rushlake Media entered a partnership with Ubongo to digitally distribute educational content in key territories across North America and Europe.

Ubongo offers educational content that reaches over 42 million children across Africa.

As part of Ubongo’s collaboration, Rushlake will oversee the digital distribution of the children series Akili and Me, Nuzo and Namia, and Ubongo Kids.

Philipp Hoffmann, founder and CEO of Rushlake Media, commented, “We are excited to partner with Ubongo in bringing these outstanding educational series to new audiences. The need for accessible and high-quality learning resources is greater than ever, and we are honored to support Ubongo in its mission to empower young learners globally through engaging, research-driven content.”