Inter Medya To Distribute ‘Eshref Ruya’

Inter Medya is set to oversee the international distribution of the upcoming series Eshref Ruya.

Produced by TIMS&B, the drama series follows Eshref, a fearless man who has everything except love. When he meets a talented young musician named Nisan, their love story unfolds in an unexpected journey.

The cast features Cagatay Ulusoy, Demet Ozdemir, Necip Memili, Busra Develi, and Ahmet Rifat Sungar, among others.

Eshref Ruya premiered on March 19, 2025, on Kanal D in Turkey.

This latest series continues Inter Medya’s and TIMS&B’s strategic partnership, which has seen the two collaborate on global hits like Bitter Lands, Valley of Hearts, and Deception.

Can Okan, founder and CEO of Inter Medya, commented, “We are thrilled to once again collaborate with TIMS&B Productions to deliver another global success. With its outstanding storytelling and exceptional talent both in front and behind the camera, Eshref Ruya is set to leave a lasting impact on international audiences and further strengthen the presence of Turkish drama in the global market.”