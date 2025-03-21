MIP Cancun Networks in Colombia, Mexico

MIP Cancun is organizing a series of networking events in Colombia and Mexico in the coming weeks.

The events — which are free to attend for industry executives, subject to capacity — will take place on March 25 in Medellín, Colombia, on March 26 in Bogotá, Colombia, and on April 9 in Mexico City.

The Medellin networking breakfast and panel is organized in collaboration with MECA1 at Club Unión, while the Bogotá networking breakfast and panel is organized in collaboration with ProColombia at the ProColombia office.

The day of activities in Mexico City is organized in collaboration with Stage México Audiovisual and CANACINE, with the support of the Comisión de Filmaciones de la Ciudad de México. Activities include a networking cocktail at Casa Fuerte de Emilio El Indio Fernández.

“MIP Cancun is unique in being a strong business market powered by an incredible, engaged community each November” said MIP Cancun director Maria Perez-Bellière. “These new events are accessible for all, designed not only as a catch up between markets for the community in territory, but the chance to find further opportunities with key commercial and institutional players. The response has been very encouraging to date, I am hugely grateful to all our partners on this initiative and look forward to a series of productive sessions.”

The 12th edition of MIP Cancun will take place November 18-21, 2025 at the Moon Palace, Cancun, Mexico.