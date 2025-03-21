Lilly Krug To Star in ‘Corporate Retreat’

Lilly Krug has landed the lead role in Passage Pictures’ Corporate Retreat, a horror-thriller written and directed by Aaron Fisher.

Krug is best known for her performance alongside John Malkovich in the film Shattered. Fisher’s directorial debut was Inside the Rain, starring Academy Award-nominee Rosie Perez.

Corporate Retreat follows a group of tech corporate executives attending a company retreat at a remote desert mansion. The team-bonding trip turns into a blood-soaked competition when the group is trapped in a sadistic game of survival.

The script was co-written by Fisher and Kerri Lee Romeo. The movie is being produced by Passage Pictures’ Uri Singer and production is slated to begin this June.

Los Angeles-based Passage Pictures is the prodco behind the adaptation of Don DeLillo’s “White Noise,” written and directed by Noah Baumbach, starring Greta Gerwig and Adam Driver. Upcoming projects include an adaptation of Don DeLillo’s “Underworld”, with Ted Melfi writing and directing.