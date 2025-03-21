ATV Secures Deals in Latvia and Lithuania

Istanbul-based ATV Distribution has secured a new licensing agreement for two of its Turkish dramas, Safir and Street Birds, in Latvia and Lithuania.

The Emmy-nominated Safir, starring Ozge Yagiz, Ilhan Sen, and Burak Berkay Akgul, tells the story of a love triangle filled with passion, conflict, and unexpected twists, in a breathtaking Cappadocia setting.

Street Birds, starring Ilayda Alisan, Hande Soral, Burak Tozkoparan, Gorkem Sevindik, and Erdem Sanli, revolves around five friends who find an abandoned baby in a trash bin and decide to take care of her. The five friends accidentally wound a bad guy named Çatal, then (also accidentally) kill a woman who was looking for baby Gülayşe. Time goes by and the five friends are now adults, but everything will fall apart once the policeman Barbaros comes to find Gülayşe.

ATV Distribution has licensed both season 1 and season 2 of Street Birds in Latvia and Lithuania.