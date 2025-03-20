Something Special Receives Investment for Expansion

Korea-based format production agency Something Special has received a major investment from DAEKYO Investment and SB Partners.

DAEKYO manages the ‘DAEKYO K-Contents Scale Up Fund’ for small and medium-sized venture companies that lead the scale-up and developments of cultural contents in Korea. Investment in Something special is also part of operating the fund.

SB Partners is a South Korea-based private investment firm, engaged in investments ranging from start-ups to mature businesses.

Something Special’s latest production is Unforgettable Duet, about dementia patients who are inspired to remember when singing favorite songs. The company is also known for popular Korean formats Battle in the Box and Still Alive. They also now represent All3Media’s Traitors for Korea, and partner with FremantleMedia, Banijay, ITV U.K., UKTV, and Warner Brothers International Television.