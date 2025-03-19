JFE Sells ‘LOL’ Sketch Series to Uruguay, Indonesia

Canada-based Just for Entertainment Distribution has secured two license deals of popular scripted sketch series LOL : ). The program was sold to both Teledoce in Uruguay and to Transmedia Group in Indonesia (via partner GoQuest).

LOL 🙂 is a hilarious non-verbal scripted comedy series that delivers laugh-out-loud moments through clever and unexpected sketches featuring a variety of quirky characters — 11 seasons are available, with season 12 in production this Spring.

Alex Avon, chief revenue and strategy officer, Just For Entertainment Distribution, said: “Just for Entertainment Distribution is thrilled that our uniquely scripted sketch series LOL : ) is going to be enjoyed in both Uruguay and Indonesia. The series has been sold in over 150 countries since its creation in 2011. We appreciate our partners, Teledoce, Transmedia with GoQuest, as these license deals help demonstrate our commitment to “keeping the world feeling good” bringing audiences the very best in comedy programming!”