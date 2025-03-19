Beta Inks Series Deal with Italy’s RAI

Italy’s public broadcaster RAI has secured a selection of series from Beta, including the French mystery thriller Homejacking, Spain’s Rapa, as well as the German crime movie cycles Murder in the Valley and Crimes of Crete.

Series Mania 2024 Competition entry Homejacking kicks off in an affluent suburban residence with an intrusion by a hooded assailant. Rapa (pictured) follows a high school teacher and a local cop, who become an unlikely team solving a murder case. Murder in the Valley, a crime movie cycle produced for RTL Germany, follows a self-confessed Italian and a tough big-city cop, who team up to investigate brutal murders in rural Germany, while in Crimes of Crete seasoned detective Eleni returns to Crete, not only to solve murders, but also to heal the wounds of the past.

A number of Beta Kids & Family programs, including young adult series Prisma, the Norwegian coming-of-age series Rumors, and the holiday series Campsite, along with other titles, are also part of the deal.