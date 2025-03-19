All3Media’s ‘Step Dave’ to be Adapted in Malaysia

All3Media International has signed a new scripted format deal in Asia, as a new local version of comedy drama Step Dave will be produced in Malaysia.

The comedy drama has been picked up by Astro to be adapted into a Mandarin version. Originally produced by South Pacific Pictures for TV2 in New Zealand, Step Dave centers on a carefree 24-year-old bartender whose life is turned upside down when he falls for a sophisticated 39-year-old mother of three.

Astro, which will air the Mandarin-language adaptation later this year, will produce the ten-part series in collaboration with Kuala Lampur-based phoSumpro. This deal marks the sixth adaptation of the format.

Amanda Pe, Sales manager at All3Media International, commented, “Astro has been a fantastic partner, and following the success of the Malaysian adaptation of Liar, we are thrilled to be working with them again on Step Dave, a dynamic new romantic comedy. Their commitment to remarkable storytelling and groundbreaking content makes Astro the perfect platform to bring this universally relatable and heartwarming comedy to life. We are delighted to also collaborate with the talented team at phoSumpro, Yin (Producer) and Mai (Director) whose expertise in crafting compelling local adaptations shines through in this comedy drama. We believe Step Dave will resonate strongly with Astro’s audience, and we look forward to continuing our partnership on more projects.”

Pictured: Step Dave New Zealand