Trump Shuts Down Voice of America

The Voice of America (VoA) radio service, which the U.S. established in 1942 with a mandate to combat Nazi and Japanese — and later Soviet — propaganda, was despised by all dictators, especially by Russia’s Vladimir Putin. Now U.S. President Donald Trump has signed an order to strip back the federally funded news organization accusing it of being “radical”.

President Trump’s order targeted VoA’s parent company U.S. Agency for Global Media (USAGM), which also funded non-profit entities such as Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and Radio Free Asia. VoA and other stations under USAGM served more than 400 million listeners.

Mike Abramowitz, VoA’s director, reported that he and virtually his entire staff of 1,300 people have been put on administrative leave. Abramowitz said that the order left VoA unable to carry out its “vital mission… especially critical today, when America’s adversaries, like Iran, China, and Russia, are sinking billions of dollars into creating false narratives to discredit the United States”.