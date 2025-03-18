GRO Studios Sets Up London Affiliate

Torfinnur Jákupsson, the creator behind Faroese drama series Trom, has launched Red Herring Story, a new London-based development company. A U.K. affiliate of GRÓ Studios, the first Faroese film and television studio founded in 2022, Red Herring Story will develop scripted and unscripted thrillers, with an international co-production focus.

With a slate of socially conscious crime narratives, the company will explore political, environmental, and investigative themes set in distinctive global locations. Among its first projects is a corporate crime thriller set in London’s Canary Wharf, delving into greenwashing, global finance, and political influence — a so-called Nordic Noir in the City.

As part of its U.K. expansion, Red Herring Story is also introducing its Faroese equivalent Roykstovan, a reimagined writers’ room inspired by Faroese storytelling traditions.

Torfinnur Jákupsson said: “For the past three years, we’ve been developing an exciting slate of high-end Nordic and international thrillers. Red Herring Story gives us a direct London base to foster closer collaborations with U.K. broadcasters, streamers, and co-production partners to bring those projects to market, as well as to expand our U.K. slate. Red Herring Story aims to bridge the Nordic storytelling tradition of atmospheric investigative thrillers with the sharp, dynamic intensity of British drama. Our focus is on culturally relevant stories with a strong sense of place that also resonate beyond borders.”