Italian Series Fest Set to Take Place in Rimini & Riccione

The inaugural Italian Global Series Festival (IGSF) — an international festival organized by APA Associazione Produttori Audiovisivi in partnership with the Italian Ministry of Culture and SIAE (Italian Society of Authors and Publishers) and curated by film and TV critic Marco Spagnoli (pictured) — received its official launch on March 13 at the headquarters of the Foreign Press Association, in Rome, Italy.

The IGSF is a new incarnation of the Roma Fiction Festival, which ran annually for 10 years from 2007-2016. The first edition of IGSF will take place from June 21 to 28, 2025, in both Riccione (at the PalaRiccione and Multiplex Cine Palace) and in Rimini (at the Cinema Fulgor, Teatro Galli and Corte degli Agostiniani). Both cities are on Italy’s Adriatic coast in the Emilia Romagna region, 15 km from each other and a three-hour drive east of Florence. Rimini is the birthplace of director Federico Fellini.

The main objective of the festival is to promote and celebrate the production of Italian and international series, their artistic quality and capacity to entertain.

Italian and international series will be screened across four competitive sections: Drama, Comedy, Limited Series and TV Movies. The programs will be judged by a jury of industry professionals, which includes director Bille August (The Count of Monte Cristo), director and screenwriter Cristina Comencini (Don’t Tell, When the Night) and director/writer Paolo Genovese (Perfect Strangers).

A special “Italian Fiction” award will be bestowed to a title of Italian origin distributed in Italy between June 1, 2024 and May 31, 2025. Plus, the National Union of Film Journalists will bestow a Special Nastro D’argento award to a major international co-production.

In addition to a series of keynotes and master classes with Italian and international talent, “first-looks” of new series in production will be presented by attending cast and creatives.

The first recipients of the festival’s special “Maximo Excellence Awards” — to be presented during Opening Night at the Teatro Galli in Rimini and Closing Night at the Arena del Sole in Riccione — have also been announced: British actress Adjoa Andoh (Bridgerton), Elena Sofia Ricci (Godmother), actor and comedic director Carlo Verdone, music producer Giorgio Moroder, and actress Evangeline Lilly (Lost).