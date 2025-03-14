NEM Dubrovnik Gets Ready for June Mart

Preparations are underway for NEM Dubrovnik 2025, set to take place from June 9 to 12 at the Dubrovnik Palace hotel, with a significant number of participants already confirmed.

Many key industry companies have already secured their place at the trade event, including A1, A+E Media Group, AMC, ATV, BBC Studios, CME, ITV, Kanal D, Rai Com, Paramount, SPI, TVP, Warner Bros. Discovery and United Group.

Content buyers from the CEE region include executives from 1+1 Media, Polsat, Deutsche Telecom, Estonian Public Broadcasting, ERT, Latvian Television, LRT, Macedonian Radio Television, MTVA, Nova Broadcasting Group, O2 Czech Republic, Pro Plus, Radio Television of Serbia, RTV Slovenia, RTL Croatia, Telecom Serbia, Telewizja Polska, TV JOJ, TV Nova Markíza, and TV3 Group Baltics, among others.

NEM is organised by Mediavision, a Croatian marketing and TV industry agency. The event is traditionally staged in Dubrovnik, Croatia, in June, while a special NEM Zagreb spin-off takes place in December.