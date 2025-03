K-drama ‘Do You Like Brahms?’ Airs in Portugal

THEMA (a Canal+ company) has launched Korean drama Do You Like Brahms? on SIC Mulher in Portugal.

The SBS-produced series premiered on SIC Mulher on March 8 and will also be available on SIC’s streaming platform, OPTO.

The romance drama, led by Park Eun-bin, follows Song Ah, a young woman who gives up her business career and is accepted into a prestigious music school. She soon meets Park Joon-young, a talented young pianist, and they begin to have feelings for each other.