Global Agency’s ‘Mr. Wrong’ Travels The World

Global Agency’s romantic comedy ‘Mr. Wrong,’ starring Can Yaman and Özge Gürel, has been licensed in more than 100 countries, including Spain, Italy, Brazil and territories in CIS, MENA, Africa and the Balkans.

The series — produced by Gold Film (Daydreamer, Iffet, Dila) for Turkey’s FOX TV in 2020 — follows Ezgi as she embarks on a desperate quest to find Mr. Right in all the wrong places. Ezgi has given up hope of ever meeting the man of her dreams, until she meets Özgür, her neighbor and inveterate womanizer. Ezgi and Özgür strike a deal: she will have to pretend to be Özgür’s girlfriend, and he will give her real lessons in seduction.

İzzet Pinto, founder and CEO of Global Agency, said: “Mr. Wrong has won the hearts of viewers around the world with its fun and relatable story. The show’s talented writers, Aslı and Banu Zengin, have created the perfect mix of humor and romance. With its beautiful locations, stylish scenes, and the amazing chemistry between Özge Gürel and Can Yaman, this series is truly special. Mr. Wrong proves that a well-made romantic comedy can entertain people everywhere. The success of Mr. Wrong shows that Turkish romantic comedies are in high demand worldwide. Gold Film continues to lead the way with great storytelling, talented actors, and high-quality production. As Turkish series become more popular globally, this success will bring bigger investments, better production quality, and stronger partnerships with other countries.”