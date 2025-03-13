‘Pokémon Go’ Going to Saudi-owned Scopely

San Francisco-based Niantic Labs is selling its gaming business to Culver City, California-based Scopely for $3.5 billion.

Since 2023 Scopely has been part of Savvy Games Group — a company wholly owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund — which acquired it for $4.9 billion.

Niantic developed Pokémon Go in 2016 in collaboration with Japan’s Nintendo and The Pokémon Company. Under the deal, Scopely is taking high profile games Pokemon Go, Pikmin Bloom, and Monster Hunger Now.

Niantic will also spin off its AI business into a new company called Niantic-Spatial, which will include a $50 million investment from Scopely.