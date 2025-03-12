Yu-Gi-Oh! Collectibles Heading to France, Europe

Konami Cross Media NY has signed licensing agreements to release new Yu-Gi-Oh! product lines for its French and European fan base.

Francoise Bouvet of MJA Licensing, who serves as the sub-agent for Yu-Gi-Oh! in France, has secured deals with French manufacturer Plastoys and Paris-based Kettei Art.

Plastoy will offer an array of Yu-Gi-Oh! merchandise including panoramic figurines, bust sculptures, money boxes, puzzles, magnets and key rings to be available throughout Europe, the Middle East and African territories.

In recognition of the 20th anniversary of the Yu-Gi-Oh! GX series, Kettei Art will offer GX collectible statues, which will roll out throughout Europe and the U.K.

“France is a hot spot for Anime and the demand for licensed products remains strong and continues to grow,” said Jennifer Coleman, VP, Licensing and Marketing, Konami Cross Media NY. “For over a decade or more, Japanese anime television series have captured the imagination of millions of viewers, significantly sparking the growth and demand in both Anime and Manga licensed products. The Yu-Gi-Oh! brand is a fan favorite and we are happy to work with such wonderful partners to round out our product offerings,” Coleman added.