SeriesMakers Projects Unveiled

The Series Mania Forum-Beta Group’s initiative SeriesMakers has announced the ten projects that will participate in the tailor-made program for feature film directors who venture into the world of TV series.

On March 26, the winning team will be announced during Series Mania Forum (Lille, March 25-27, 2025) and will be awarded with the Beta & Kirch Foundation Award — in collaboration with HFF Munich — of €50,000. The winning team will be working closely with Beta’s Content and Co-Production division to develop a pilot script and a full package.

The ten projects selected for the third edition of the initiative are: A Person of Interest by director/writer Michael Kinirons and writer Fergal Rock (Ireland, crime/thriller); Cow’s Tongue by director Aly Muritiba and by creator/writer Marc Bechar (Brazil, crime/thriller); Death Becomes Him by director Joseph a. Adesunloye and writer Gabriel Winter (Nigeria, dark comedy/fantasy); Falke Motors by director/writer Jens Dahl and producer Anders N.U. Berg (Denmark, crime/drama); Le Bouton D’Or by director Mika Kaurismäki and co-writers Anastasia Pashkevich and Anna Andersson (Finland, drama/comedy); Pigs’ Disco by writer/director duo Joseph Bull and Luke Seomore (U.K., drama/biopic); Stick’em Up by writer/director duo Gísli Örn Garðarsson and Björn Hlynur Haraldsson (Iceland, dramedy/biopic); The Interregnum by creator/director/writer Simón Casal and producer Mariela Besuievsky (Spain, political thriller); The Wonderful Golem by director/writer Ofir Raul Graizer and producer David C. Barrot (U.K., drama/fantasy); and Unequal by director/producer Carolina Jabor and writer Claudia Jouvin (Brazil, thriller/heist/drama).

The four mentors of the third edition are German producer Janine Jackowski, Israeli writer and script doctor Ronit Weiss-Berkowitz, the international development producer Isabelle Lindberg Pechou, and Brazilian producer/director/showrunner Felipe Braga.

SeriesMakers is headed by Laurence Herszberg, general director of Series Mania, and Ferdinand Dohna, head of Content & Co-Production of Beta.