BBC Supports 50 Indies Across the U.K.

The BBC has confirmed the independent production companies that will receive bespoke mentoring and over £1.7m in investment over the next year.

In total, 50 indies will receive support across the TV Small Indie Fund, the Hot House co-commissioning scheme and the BBC Radio & Music Indie Development Fund.

All recipients of these funds receive strategic investment, mentors from the commissioning teams across television and radio, and a program of introductions to wider BBC teams, to help them grow and develop their ideas.

David Pembrey, chief operating officer, BBC Content, said: “In a global market which continues to see production consolidation, we remain committed to investing in new and smaller Independent businesses and the U.K.’s creative industries. We want to ensure our audiences get to enjoy the very best homegrown storytelling, for which investment in the roots of production across the U.K. is vital.”

The full list of indies is available here.