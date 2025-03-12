ABS-CBN Dramas Capture Viewers in Ecuador

ABS-CBN’s drama series A Family Affair, led by Gerald Anderson, Ivana Alawi, and Sam Milby, recorded the highest ratings during its broadcast on Ecuador’s Ecuavisa.

A Family Affair follows the story of Cherry Red (Alawi), who inherits a property from the richest family in town when the family matriarch mysteriously dies. She soon becomes part of the lives of the Estrella brothers Paco (Anderson), Dave (Milby), Seb (Jake Ejercito), and Drew (Jameson Blake).

Ecuavisa’s Programming manager Karina Medina said: “Ecuavisa is always searching for different content, and in recent years we launched our first Filipino telenovela on our screen. For us, it’s important that it meets these four elements: a love story, a deep drama, a love triangle, and a great villain. These ingredients are essential when choosing telenovelas. The production level, the acting quality, and its locations all contribute to making it a very attractive product for the audience, touching on universal themes. We believe that ABS-CBN shows have all these elements which is why it resonated with our audience.”

Another drama produced by ABS-CBN, The Broken Marriage Vow, based on the U.K. format Doctor Foster, created by Mike Bartlett and distributed by the BBC Studios, was launched on Ecuavisa right after A Family Affair.

ABS-CBN sells more than 50,000 hours of content to over 50 countries in Asia, Africa, Europe, and Latin America.