‘Your Honor’ to Be Adapted in Ukraine

Israel’s yes Studios has inked a straight-to-series deal with Ukraine’s 1+1 Media for the adaptation of scripted drama format Your Honor into a 16-part series for broadcast.

The legal thriller tells the story of a respected senior judge whose son is involved in a hit-and-run accident, leading to difficult choices, moral dilemmas, and terrible consequences as he attempts to keep the crime a secret.

Olga Zakharova, chief executive producer of 1+1 Ukraine channel, said: “For 1+1 Ukraine, it is important not only to keep up with the times but also to set the tone in the development of Ukrainian series production. Therefore, we are not afraid to experiment and look for new formats. The adaptation of Your Honor is an important step in this process. The original Israeli format has become a global hit, and we are confident that the Ukrainian version will resonate with our audience. The series Your Honor is not just a story about crime and punishment, but a deep drama about moral choice, family values, and the limits that people are willing to cross for those they love.”

Sharon Levi, managing director of Yes Studios, added: “We are so proud of the global success of Your Honor and its journey of brilliant local adaptations around the world. We are thrilled that 1+1 Media now joins the growing ranks of international collaborators for this series: the company continues to create great television during difficult times, and we are excited by their plans for bringing a Ukrainian version of Your Honor to the screen.”

yes Studios represents the original drama and the format worldwide.

Photo Credit: Ohad Romano