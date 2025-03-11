TV Asahi’s ‘Shin Chan’ Movies to Premiere in India

Two movies of the ‘Shin chan’ franchise — from Japan’s TV Asahi — are set to be released in Indian theaters: Shin chan Our Dinosaur Diary and Shin chan The Spicy Kasukabe Dancers in India.

The films will be distributed by PVR INOX Pictures Ltd. Shin chan Our Dinosaur Diary will hit cinemas in May 2025, while Shin chan The Spicy Kasukabe Dancers in India will be released during the Diwali season in October 2025. Both films will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Japanese with English subtitles.

Shinnosuke Nohara, better known as Shin chan, is a fun-loving, mischievous 5-year-old kindergartener who is always getting into trouble. He’s charming and cheeky and, together with his baby sister Himawari, never fails to keep things lively.

Shin chan Our Dinosaur Diary follows Shinnosuke and his family at the grand theme park Dino’s Island opening in Tokyo; while Shin chan The Spicy Kasukabe Dancers in Indai sees Shinnosuke joining in a dance competition with a trip to India as the grand prize.

The Shin chan TV series first premiered in India in 2006. Globally, the series has been broadcast in over 45 countries. To date 32 Shin chan films have been released, taking over US$ 350 million at the Japanese box office.