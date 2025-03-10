Conecta Focuses on France and Canada

France and Canada have been named Country Focus at the ninth edition of Conecta Fiction & Entertainment, set to take place from June 16 to 19, 2025, at the José Luis Perales Auditorium Theater in Cuenca, Castilla-La Mancha, Spain.

According to the latest Profile report released by the Canadian Media Producers Association, the country’s film and television industry alone contributed over $11 billion CAD to Canada’s GDP in the 2023–2024 period ($9.58 billion USD), attracting $5.6 billion USD in international production, sales, and co-productions. In addition, with new regulations introduced by the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC), streaming platforms are expected to begin contributing to national production funds starting in 2025.

According to figures released in September 2024, French audiovisual exports reached €203.4 million—surpassing the €200 million mark for only the third time in the past 30 years. Fiction led the way, accounting for €74.5 million, with Western Europe standing out as its primary market. One of the most noteworthy developments: investment in French co-productions rose by 34.5 percent.

As Country Focus at Conecta, France and Canada will take part in a wide-ranging agenda of activities open to the entire industry. As a lead-in to the June event, a closed-door, invitation-only meeting will be held later this month during Series Mania in Lille.

Since its launch in 2017, Conecta has welcomed more than 4,400 professionals from over 50 countries and has played a vital role in the creation, development, production, and commercialization of international audiovisual content.