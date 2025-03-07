Series Mania Forum Unveils ‘Woman in Series Award’ Recipient

Series Mania Forum (Lille, March 25-27, 2025) has announced that the recipient for its Fifth Annual “Woman in Series Award” is Isabelle Degeorges, president of Gaumont Télévision.

Degeorges will be presented with her award on the evening of March 25, during a Ceremony at the Théâtre Barrière. In addition, on March 26, she will take part in an “In Conversation With” to be moderated by Marta Balaga of Variety.

Past winners of the “Woman in Series Award” include: Christina Sulebakk, GM of HBO Max EMEA, in 2021; Mo Abudu, CEO, The EbonyLife Group, in 2022; Nicola Shindler, executive producer and chief executive of Quay Street Productions, in 2023; and Francesca Orsi, EVP, HBO Programming, head of HBO Drama Series and Films, in 2024.

“Isabelle’s remarkable career, which has led her to the Presidency of Gaumont Télévision France, has helped to promote French original series and IP internationally. Works such as Lupin and Becoming Karl Lagerfeld, to name only two, testify to the breadth and impact of her work, which is recognized and praised by all,” commented Laurence Herszberg, founder and General Director of Séries Mania,

“In addition to her professional accomplishments, Isabelle is passionate, attentive, and approachable, making her a true source of inspiration and a role model for our industry which is why she was the perfect choice for this year’s ‘Woman in Series Award’,” added Francesco Capurro, director of Séries Mania Forum.

Photo Isabelle Degeorges©Cedric Duquesnoy