RTS Crowns TV Journalism Award Winners

The Royal Television Society crowned the winners for this year’s RTS Television Journalism Awards, in partnership with Dataminr. The awards ceremony was held on March 5 at the London Hilton on Park Lane and hosted by journalist and novelist Tom Bradby.

Across the 20 categories, ITV led the way with eight wins including Camera Person of the Year, Emerging Young Talent of the Year and News Coverage – International for their investigation of the war in the Middle East. Following closely behind was the BBC with six awards, with its coverage of the Trump assassination attempt receiving the Breaking News award (pictured), and Guy Lynn winning the Nations and Regions Reporter of the Year.

The inaugural Digital Journalism award was presented to the BBC for its investigation into The Cult of TB Joshua, as the jury recognized the project’s effective strategy to deliver the story to a hard-to-reach audience. For 2025, the Outstanding Contribution Award was presented to ITV’s former director of News and Current Affairs Michael Jermey.

Adrian Wells, chair of the RTS Television Journalism Awards, said: “This year’s winners of the RTS Television Journalism Awards demonstrate the best our incredibly strong industry can offer. Enterprise, bravery and originality are evident across all the categories, which this year have set a new benchmark in quality. News media organizations based in the UK are world-class in video journalism, and these awards are an incredible tribute to the journalists and organizations leading the broadcast video industry, whom the RTS is delighted to recognize and celebrate.”

The full list of winners is available here.

Photo credit: RTS/Richard Kendal