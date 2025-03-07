NAB Show to Focus on AI, Sports, Creator Economy

The 2025 NAB Show, set to take place April 5-9 (exhibition April 6-9) at the Las Vegas Convention Center, will highlight five major themes: artificial intelligence, the creator economy, streaming, cloud virtualization and sports.

“NAB Show has led the charge in innovation for media and entertainment, and this year is no exception,” said Karen Chupka, executive vice president and managing director, NAB Global Connections and Events.

New this year is the three-day Sports Summit, running April 6-8. Discussions will explore innovations in live sports production, media rights negotiations and the impact of FAST channels on sports broadcasting. Filmmaker Gotham Chopra will deliver a keynote titled ‘Peak Human: Unleashing the Champion Within.’

Also new this year is the Business of Entertainment track, in partnership with The Ankler. The track is a two-day program offering insider perspectives on significant industry shifts.

The creator economy, now valued at over $191 billion, is another focal point of NAB Show. The Main Stage will feature Forbes Top Creator Char Mann, who will highlight the shifting paradigms in content creation and distribution. Plus, the Creator Lab, powered in partnership with Blackmagic Design, builds on its 2024 debut with more hands-on learning and education from top thought leaders.