GRB Media Ranch to Rep ‘See Her, Be Her’

GRB Media Ranch has acquired women’s baseball sports doc See Her, Be Her. The two-hour documentary is the vision of non-profit Grassroots Baseball, founded by sports photographer Jean Fruth and former longtime National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum president Jeff Idelson.

The documentary features seven women baseball stars from Canada, Cuba, Puerto Rico, South Korea, Uganda, Japan, and the U.S. In the battle for the Women’s Baseball World Cup, they want to win — for themselves, teams, and countries — but their greatest victory is the trail they’re blazing for future generations of female athletes.

Sophie Ferron, president of GRB Media Ranch, said: “We are proud to honor women in sports on National Women’s Day and throughout Women’s Month. See Her, Be Her is a powerful documentary showcasing the incredible achievements of female baseball players worldwide. As President of GRB Media Ranch, but most importantly as a mother of two daughters and the daughter of a woman who dedicated her life to advocating for women’s rights, it’s a privilege to share these inspiring stories that not only celebrate these athletes but also pave the way for future generations.”

Legendary tennis player, and founder of the Women’s Sports Foundation Billie Jean King is an executive producer.