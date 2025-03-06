SPT’s Keith Le Goy to Keynote at Banff

Keith Le Goy, chairman of Sony Pictures Television, will be a keynote speaker at the 2025 BANFF Summit Series, the flagship program of the Banff World Media Festival, which will take place June 8–11, 2025, at the Fairmont Banff Springs Hotel in Banff, Alberta, Canada.

“Keith is a force of nature, a clear-headed growth driver, and a veteran of the storytelling game,” said Sean Cohan, chair of the Board of Directors, BANFF, and president of Bell Media. “Known for a direct, positive approach, Keith’s keynote will offer insights into where our industry is headed and where the opportunities are.”

Adding to its lineup, Anjali Sud, CEO of Tubi, has also confirmed participation in the 2025 event. Previous Summit Series speakers have included industry luminaries such as Rob Wade, Channing Dungey, Bela Bajaria, George Cheeks, Jeffrey Katzenberg, Paula Kerger, Pearlena Igbokwe, Ted Sarandos and Maverick Carter.

BANFF, now in its 46th edition, will feature once again the Rocky Awards International Program Competition and the Rockies Gala. With participation from more than 45 countries and an international jury of 150 industry professionals, the Rockie Awards celebrate excellence across a diverse range of content.