Jamie Foxx and FOX Entertainment Sign First Look Deal

Actor, comedian and producer Jamie Foxx, along with his Foxxhole Productions, has entered into a multiyear first-look agreement with FOX Entertainment Studios. Under this partnership, Foxx will serve as executive producer and content originator for scripted TV programs across comedy, drama and animation genres, for which FOX Entertainment Studios will have first-look, as well as exclusive rights to Foxx’s unscripted projects and producing services.

This deal builds on Foxx’s long-standing relationship with FOX, highlighted by the interactive music game show Beat Shazam (pictured), which he co-hosts with his daughter Corinne Foxx, and the police procedural Alert: Missing Persons Unit, which he executive produces.

“We are ready and excited to kick-start this very promising new creative partnership with Jamie as we build on FOX’s longtime association with him — initiated by our CEO Rob Wade and network president Michael Thorn,” said Fernando Szew, president and head of FOX Entertainment Studios. “Jamie is a renowned multifaceted talent, so as a studio, we want to support his tremendous creativity with access to the full scope of our genres, formats and brands. Together we will deliver unexpected, unforgettable content to audiences everywhere. At FOX Entertainment Studios we are expanding our reach and portfolio, and this is a keystone creative partnership as we build.”