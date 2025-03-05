Yes Studios Announces ‘Fauda’ S5

yes Studios has announced that the fifth season of its drama series Fauda is in pre-production, with an official filming start date set for the end of April 2025.

The new season of the action thriller, which will be filmed in Israel as well as overseas, follows the Fauda team abroad on a private mission. The series is expected to premiere on yes TV in Israel in early 2026, followed by a worldwide launch on Netflix.

Created by Lior Raz and Avi Issacharoff, the new season of Fauda will be helmed by Season 4 director Omri Givon (Hostages) and written by Omri Shenhar (Tehran, Magpie). Fauda is produced by yes TV and L. Benasuly Productions for yes TV.

Sharon Levi, managing director of yes Studios, commented: “In February 2015, Fauda premiered on yes TV and in the past ten years we’ve seen this series grow and become a worldwide phenomenon. We can’t think of a better way to commemorate this anniversary than by bringing Fauda back for another season to be enjoyed by its dedicated fans all over the world.”

yes Studios handles the series’ international distribution.