Bobby Meyers 1935-2025

Robert (Bobby) Meyers was a constant figure at all major international film-TV trade shows. His passing on March 3, 2025 at age 90 in his home in New Jersey, left a void in the entertainment sector worldwide.

Meyers started in the film business in 1956 working for Columbia Pictures, National General Pictures, Lorimar Motion Pictures, Filmways Productions, Orion Pictures, and Village Roadshow.

In 1981 Meyers was one of the key founders of the American Film Market (AFM) and served as chairman of the American Film Market Association (now IFTA).

A good friend of VideoAge, in its November 2015 edition, Meyers recalled, “The actual idea of AFM was first articulated [in 1980] during a luncheon attended by five Los Angeles-based independent film distribution executives. They were meeting at the Il Giardino restaurant to ‘discuss the high costs, the bribes and corruption at the Cannes Film Festival.” Meyers was then heading up international film sales at Lorimar and was the “instigator” for a locally-organized international film market.

During his long career, Meyers was behind the release of such films as Brian De Palma’s Obsession and Blow Out, and Hal Ashby’s Being There.