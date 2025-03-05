Ánima Kitchent and Mocca Partner on ‘Tippi T-Rex’

Indie European animation company Ánima Kitchent and Indonesia’s animation studio Mocca Studio have partnered to co-produce animated comedy series Tippi T-Rex.

The partnership will see the production of 26 new 5-minute episodes of the 2D preschool series. Since launching the Tippi T-Rex content over a year and a half ago, Ánima Kitchent initially focused on creating and producing short-format videos for its YouTube channel. The company then moved towards long-format with the production of the first season of 26 episodes.

The series’ development journey will see the continuation of the series with Mocca Studio on board to complete two full seasons of 52 episodes.

Tippi is a 4-year-old T-Rex who lives with her mommy, daddy and her big brother Ryan in a contemporary world that, instead of humans, is inhabited by all kinds of dinosaurs and other prehistoric species.