Xilam Secures New Sales for ‘Karate Sheep’

French animation studio Xilam Animation has secured new sales for its CG animated slapstick comedy series Karate Sheep. Following its worldwide premiere on Netflix in 2023, Xilam has inked new deals with Warner Bros. Discovery for Cartoon Network (Southeast Asia, Taiwan and Hong Kong), BEIN (Middle East & North Africa), Minika (Turkey), Gulli (France) and Viu TV (Hong Kong, Macau).

Created by Xilam Animation’s Hugo Gittard (Zig & Sharko, Mr Magoo) the series targets kids aged 6-9 years and follows Trico – an enthusiastic sheep who loves to share new objects and ideas with the rest of the flock. This causes ruckus in the mountain pastures, which inevitably ends up at Wanda’s expense, a tough ewe whose job is to keep the sheep safe. No small feat, especially when Wolf is always lurking, waiting to make the most of this newfound chaos.

The series was co-commissioned by Netflix and Super RTL in Germany, premiering on Netflix in 2023 and Super RTL in late 2022. Xilam holds second-window global linear TV distribution and merchandising rights.