SPI Partners with Thematic Channels in Romania

SPI International has partnered with Thematic Channels in Romania. Following the launch of the Turkish TV series-focused DIZI Romania feed in February 2025, Thematic Channels has been appointed the exclusive representative for the channel’s advertising sales. The agreement has been effective since March 1st.

“We have made a strategic move by entering Romania as a new market with DIZI advertising sales. Not only we are launching advertising on this channel for the first time, but we are also adding Romania as another market after Poland, Czechia and Hungary in the CEE region, where we are present with TV advertising sales. After enhancing the DIZI’s value proposition in Romania by introducing individual feed featuring dedicated content selections, we feel delighted to announce the partnership with Thematic Channels as the next step. Launching ad sales on DIZI with such a recognized partner is a promise of great collaboration,” said Erwan Luherne, managing director at SPI International.

The channel is currently available in Romania via three local operators: Focus Sat, Vodafone and Orange.