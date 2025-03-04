Series Mania Forum Selects Buyers Upfront Projects

Series Mania Forum has announced the ten titles selected to be showcased during the Buyers Upfront, a new segment set to take place on March 24 at the Lille’s Chamber of Commerce. The event will kick-off with an invitation-only BETA brunch, followed by the series presentation.

The new initiative — a prelude to the Forum, which is set for March 25-27, 2025 — is designed to provide key buyers with exclusive access to highly anticipated series. Curated by the Séries Mania Festival’s artistic team, the ten selected titles, based on both artistic merit and broad audience appeal, include: OneGate Media’s Dangerous Truth, REinvent’s Escaping Bolivia, The Mediapro Studio/Wild Sheep’s Fusion, ZDF’s Puzzle Lady, Mediawan’s Riot Women, Sidus’ S Line, Beta’s Shadow Leaks, The Party Film’s The Danish Woman, Gaumont’s The Deal, and Fremantle’s War of the Kingdoms.

“The Series Mania Buyers Upfront is an exclusive event for top-tier buyers, showcasing exclusive 12-minute first look screenings from ten eagerly awaited series that have strong global appeal. From the outset, our goal with this new event has been to give unparalleled access to our buyers as well as help facilitate networking opportunities with the leading distributors behind these series. We are delighted to be unveiling these titles here today,” commented Laurence Herszberg, founder and general director of Séries Mania.

“While serving as the leading European event for distributors and scripted content development these past few years, we have created a tailor-made experience just for our buyers” added Francesco Capurro, director of Séries Mania Forum. “This new event marks the beginning of a truly new chapter in the history of Séries Mania Forum. From creation to international distribution, we are further solidifying our position as the must-attend event of the spring for the scripted community.”