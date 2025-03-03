Turkish Drama ‘Farah’ Travels to Bosnia Herzegovina, Portugal

Calinos Entertainment’s drama series ‘Farah’ — produced by O3 Medya originally for Turkish broadcaster NOW — is set to premiere in Bosnia Herzegovina and Portugal.

Aslı Serim, head of Sales, Calinos Entertainment, said: “We are thrilled to bring Farah to viewers in Bosnia Herzegovina and Portugal. This series is a testament to the universal appeal of Turkish dramas—its rich characters and heartfelt narrative have the power to connect with audiences everywhere. Partnering with broadcasters in these regions marks another step in showcasing the brilliance of Turkish television on a global scale.”

The series tells the story of Farah, a single mother on the run and an immigrant facing life’s toughest challenges with hope and determination. Adapted from the Argentine series La Chica que Limpia (The Cleaning Lady), the Turkish remake features a stellar cast, including Engin Akyürek, Demet Özdemir, Fırat Tanış, Senan Kara, Lale Başar, Oktay Çubuk , Mustafa Avkıran ve Ali Sürmeli.