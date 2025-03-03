Skype Zooms Up to Teams

Before we could Zoom, we “Skyped,” but now Microsoft has decided that Skype has become anachronistic. The service will be shut down on May 5, 2025, and will be replaced by Teams.

Since last Friday, Microsoft has requested its 36 million Skype users to migrate to its free Teams app.

Skype was launched in 2003 by a group of engineers in Tallinn, Estonia, and in 2005 was acquired by eBay for $2.6 billion. In 2009 eBay sold for $1.9 billion a 65 percent stake in Skype to a group of investors that, in 2011, sold it to Microsoft for $8.5 billion. At that time Skype had 170 million users worldwide.

Teams, on the other hand, is a Microsoft creation that launched in 2017 and now competes with Zoom, Slack, Google Meet, and even Facebook.