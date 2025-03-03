Banijay Presents ‘Game of Chairs’

Banijay Entertainment has unveiled its latest nostalgia-driven, family-friendly, competition format, Game of Chairs.

Created by Shine Iberia (part of Banijay Iberia), the traditional game of musical chairs has been transformed into a competition that blends tactical and skill-based challenges. As the music plays, ten contestants must battle it out to determine who stays in the game. The victor will then face The Master Chair, where they will compete to win the grand final prize. If they fail to secure it, they will compete again the next day alongside the last four eliminated contestants.

Macarena Rey, CEO, Shine Iberia, said: “Fun for all the family, Game of Chairs is inspired by a classic childhood game played all around the world. Our dynamic blend of game show and nostalgia elevates the party favorite, resulting in a dynamic format with international appeal.”