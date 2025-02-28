‘The Repair Shop’ in Need of Repair

Amazon has introduced a stand-alone non-stop, 24-hour channel dedicated to airing the long-running BBC series The Repair Shop as part of the basic Amazon Prime subscription.

Prior to moving to Amazon, the 400 Repair Shop episodes so far produced by Ricochet Prods in the U.K. for the BBC, were shown only in territories such as Canada, Australia and The Netherlands. The first three seasons of the programs were also available on Netflix.

The show has been airing in the U.K. since 2017. It started out as a daytime show but became so popular that it was moved to evening prime-time in the U.K.

While the idea of the channel may have been welcomed by devotees outside of the U.K., who were previously unable to catch more episodes than those posted by fans on YouTube, the reality of its arrival on Amazon has not been met with an overwhelming chorus of gleeful relief.

Numerous complaints have been made about many of the episodes. In the transition from BBC archives to the Amazon platform it appears no one seems to have noticed way out-of-sync audio on around half of the episodes.

For a show about meticulous restoration of anything and everything, it’s ironic that no one has taken care to ensure aligning audio to the picture. Perhaps, some of the Repair Shop stalwarts could help. (By Mike Reynolds)