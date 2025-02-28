OTF Inks Co-Development Deals

Off The Fence has entered into a development deal with Emmy Award-winning U.S. journalists Gloria Gomez and Robin Carter. Under the agreement, OTF will co-develop and produce new true-crime series.

The first project to come out of the new partnership is Love & Death Row: The Rosalie Bolin Story. The case starts in 1986, when rapist and serial killer Oscar Ray Bolin was convicted of the murder of three women in Florida. Enter paralegal Rosalie Martinez, who embarks on a relationship with Bolin, becoming his wife in 1996 via a speaker-phone ceremony. They remained together until his execution in 2016; since when Martinez has rebuilt her life as a private investigator and death-penalty mitigation specialist.

Gomez, a general-assignment reporter specializing in court cases and the criminal-justice system, has worked with the Tampa Bay FOX 13 News team for the past 20 years. Carter, a photojournalist with three decades of experience at news stations in Virginia, Texas and Florida, joined NBC 5 in 2019.

In another U.S. co-development deal, OTF has joined forces with Makuhari Media on feature documentary King of Kandahar. The three-part series chronicles the life of Lieutenant Colonel Mohammed Iqbal Selanee, a teenage interpreter for the U.S. forces in Afghanistan who rose to command an elite, CIA-directed paramilitary unit.