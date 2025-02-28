‘Lucky Dog’ to Air 300th Episode on CBS

CBS weekend series Lucky Dog, produced by Hearst Media Production Group and now in its 12th season, celebrates its 300th episode tomorrow, March 1. The Emmy-winning show, hosted by renowned animal trainer Brandon McMillan, currently airs as Lucky Dog: Reunions, part of the “CBS WKND” educational /informational programming block.

“Lucky Dog has become a familiar brand audiences trust for pet care insights, presented in an engaging and entertaining way. We are thankful to our fans, our sponsors and the CBS Television Network for helping make this show a success,” said Bryan Curb, HMPG executive vice president and general manager, education/ information programming.

Since its inception, Lucky Dog has helped to rescue, rehab, train and re-home more than 200 dogs. McMillan began with the show for its 2013 debut and currently hosts Lucky Dog: Reunions. To date the series has received three Daytime Emmy Awards, 39 Telly Awards, seven Parents’ Choice Awards and five Cynopsis Kids Imagination Awards.