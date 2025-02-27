‘Caligula’s Hidden Legacy’ Wins 2025 MIPDOC Project Pitch

Independent producer and distributer ZED has won the MIPDOC Project Pitch with its acquisition project, Caligula’s Hidden Legacy, directed by Vivien Floris and Gokee Ozer, and produced by Alma Productions (Marie de Maublanc).

Presented by ZED founder Manuel Catteau during the MIP London Pitch Live Session on February 23, the film was one of five finalists chosen by the jury from among the 85 documentary projects submitted.

Following recent archaeological discoveries, the documentary explores Caligula’s incredible architectural legacy through international experts’ insights and 3D modeling, while challenging everything we thought we knew about Rome’s most infamous emperor.