All3Media Int’l Inks New Broadcasters for Studio Lambert’s ‘Boarders’

Independent distributor All3Media International has closed deals across five continents for Boarders, a drama from Studio Lambert. Both six-part seasons of Boarders, created and written by BAFTA-nominated Daniel Lawrence Taylor, have been acquired by Stan in Australia and Discovery in New Zealand. Amazon Prime Video Africa (pan) has also signed the show, while in Europe, All3Media International has also secured deals with EITB in Spain, RTP (Portugal), RTL Hrvatska (Croatia), YLE (Finland), and VRT (Flemish Belgium).

These acquisitions add to continuing co-production partnerships with Tubi — the exclusive home of Boarders in North America and Latin America, and with ZDFneo in Germany.

Produced by Studio Lambert, part of All3Media, in association with All3Media International for BBC Three and BBC iPlayer, Boarders follows five talented black inner-city teens transported to an alien world — a British boarding school — after gaining scholarships to the prestigious St. Gilbert’s. They set out to make the most out of the opportunity, despite their places only being offered as a poorly disguised PR exercise to improve the reputation of the school.